Orlando weather: Rain possible across Central Florida on busy travel day before Thanksgiving Day

Today's high: 81 degrees | Tonight's low: 55 degrees

TODAY:

Happy Thanksgiving Day Eve! On this Wednesday, expect increasing clouds and even some rain chances returning to the area.

A cool start gives way to a toasty afternoon in advance of the approaching cool front. Highs today will hit near 81 inland, coastal locations see the upper 70s to right at about 80 degrees (especially in coastal Brevard County).

Rain chances phase in after 8 a.m. as scattered showers breakout. While chances are in the 30-40% range, that type of coverage will stick around through 3 p.m.

Tonight, cooler air funnels in behind the front, skies are partly cloudy and dry. Lows bottom out by Thanksgiving morning in the 40s over North Florida, low-mid 50s closer to Orlando and the Northeast coastal counties. Brevard County see the lower 60s. All locations will develop a breezy NNW wind.

BEACHES:

The beaches are seeing increasing clouds today and a breezy Southerly wind in advance of the front.

Rain chances seaside will slowly rise after 8am and hold in the 30-40% through 2 p.m. Rain wraps up as we head deeper into the afternoon. By evening we're all good!

Surf looks pretty fun today with a mix of swell in the water. Surf heights of 2-4' can be expected with local winds from the SSW at 10-20mph.

Coastal temps rise into the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.

THEME PARKS:

Expect a day of increasing clouds, breezy winds and warm temps in the lower 80s.

Rain chances rise after 8 a.m. and will peak in the 30-40% range by late morning and early afternoon. Lightning is not expected, just some light-moderate showers blowing by with the passing front.

OUTLOOK:

If you're traveling today into Thanksgiving, wet roads will be of issue – especially across the Eastern half of the country.

Much of the rain should be wrapping up as the sprawling cold front clears the Eastern seaboard with improving conditions then.

Overnight lows and daily highs will both be taking a dive across the U.S., so it's best to pack that cold weather gear depending on your destination.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Central Florida will see another rain chance by Friday with 30% coverage. As of right now it appears the highest chances will be Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Amounts look light in any passing showers.

A beautiful weekend is expected with mostly sunny weather. Highs Saturday and Sunday rise into the lower 70s with overnight lows remaining in the mid-upper 50s.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the tropics as we close in on the final weeks of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

We're watching one area down in the far Southern Caribbean, where developmental chances are super low – if at all. Secondary spot is located over the distant Central Atlantic and has a 50% chance of development as it ultimately moves east.