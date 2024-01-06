Orlando weather: Quieter weather Sunday, but another strong front expected Tuesday

TOMORROW'S (SUN) HIGH: 66 degrees

TONIGHT'S (SUN AM) LOW: 56 degrees

REST OF THE WEEKEND: Our weekend front has exited into the Atlantic, bringing rain chances to an end for Saturday. Clouds will remain overnight into Sunday with winds out of the NW. A few showers will be possible early Sunday morning south of Orlando (Osceola and Brevard Counties), but most should remain dry through the rest of the weekend. Lows will return to the upper 50s with highs into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning lows

Sunday morning rain chance



NEXT WEEK: Looking ahead, Monday will be a quiet day with a breezy wind out of the east. Highs will be back into the upper 60s with clouds. There is a slight chance of rain late in the day. Our attention turns to Tuesday when our next cold front is expected to arrive. Tuesday's front will come with warmer weather and better ingredients for severe weather. It will likely be a wall of storms pushing through Central Florida during the afternoon (12 pm - 8 pm) with potential for damaging winds and a few rotating storms that could lead to isolated tornadoes. Due to the higher risk of severe weather, Tuesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Keep checking in for updates on timing and impacts as we near the event. On the day of, make sure you have a way to be alerted and have our app downloaded onto your phone.We'll return to a brief stretch of dry weather Wednesday and Thursday with another front on the way Friday into next weekend. That front may also bring a threat of storms, but it is too early to say much about the details of that event. Highs will range from the mid 60s Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday back to the 70s on Tuesday and Friday. Our coolest morning will be Thursday with lows back into the 40s.