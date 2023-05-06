Orlando weather: Possible chance for isolated showers, storms on Saturday

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

A weak system and an onshore wind will lead to a few showers and maybe a storm this afternoon. Better rain chances will be found closer to the coast with more isolated activity inland. Any storm that forms could produce stronger winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

BEACHES:

A chance of rain today from late morning through mid-afternoon. Be sure to get indoors if you hear thunder! There continues to be a high risk of rip current so swimming is not encouraged this weekend. Surf is high at 5-6 feet. An east wind will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

THEME PARKS:

A warm day with partly cloudy skies. We can not rule out a chance of a mid-afternoon shower/storm. Highs warm to near 85 today.

THIS WEEK

After a chance of rain Saturday, the faucet will turn off for a few days into next week. A summer-like weather pattern will build next week allowing for some hot weather and increasing rain chances by Wednesday. Highs could reach into the mid-90s. As for rain chances, Thursday and Friday appear to be our best bet next week.