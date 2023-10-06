Orlando weather: Partly cloudy Friday expected across Central Florida, but will it rain?

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a warm and mostly dry Friday ahead across central Florida. Rain chances are near 10% inland later this evening. Skies will feature a mix of sun and cloud with forecast highs soaring to the upper-80s inland and mid-80s along our east coast beaches. Tonight, a few clouds will be around with lows falling into the familiar 70s all across the area. It isn't until later this weekend that temperatures will be cooling down.

BEACHES:

It will be a nice day at the beaches. Mixed skies with highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds will be from the N at 5-10mph. An isolated shower or two are possible with coverage at 10%. Rip current risk is in the moderate range, always swim near an open lifeguard stand. Surf zone will feature breaking waves around 3'.

THEME PARKS:

Mostly dry skies are likely at the theme parks today. Afternoon highs will reach the upper-80s with a lot if sunshine. Stay hydrated and enjoy!

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances will fall through this weekend. Highs will remain in the mixed 80s, lows mainly in the 70s through Saturday. Saturday night a cool front will sweep the state bringing cooler temperatures to central Florida. Highs will dip to near 80 degrees on Sunday and Monday, with lows in the 60s and much less humidity and mostly dry skies.

It looks like fall-like temperatures are finally upon us, but only for a short time.

Late next week, the FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the chance for a surge of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for details.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Philippe is bringing rain and winds to the island of Bermuda. Philippe will take a Northerly track over the next several days as a tropical storm. Weakening is expected as Philippe moves inland over New England and Atlantic Canada this weekend.

A tropical wave we're watching is expected to move off the west coast of Africa stands at a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days. Most models take this feature on a northerly track while over the tropical Atlantic.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.