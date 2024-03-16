Orlando weather: No rain and hot weekend days

TODAY'S HIGH: 89°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 68°



THIS WEEKEND:

Like last weekend, we will see plenty of heat again. Highs will climb well into the 80s and even flirt with 90 on both days. No rain is expected, so any outdoor activity or plans should be good to go. A front is expected to move into Florida late Sunday/Monday and could bring some stronger storms into North-Central Florida late into the night. Winds would be the main threat. Areas farther south will see better rain chances beginning Monday morning. A shot of cooler air will arrive and bring highs back into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.



BEACH FORECAST:

For locals and spring breakers, this weekend will bring an ideal forecast to head to the coast. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s this weekend with an afternoon onshore breeze. A moderate rip current risk is expected, so swim carefully and near a lifeguard tower.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

It will be toasty this weekend in the parks with highs near 90. Drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat if you can.



THIS WEEK:

After Monday's front, below average temperatures return to Central Florida. Lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s beginning Tuesday morning, so jackets will have to be broken out. A wind chill will make it feel even cooler early on. The afternoons will be fair with highs in the 60s from Tuesday to mid/upper 70s the rest of the week. In terms of our rain chances, models indicate a potent system could be sweeping through the Southeast by Friday and bring a decent chance of rain and storms to Florida. It's too early to say much about the severity, but it appears a few strong storms are at least possible. Keep checking in for more updates to come.