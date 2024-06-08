Orlando weather: Near record high temperatures in store for this weekend

THIS WEEKEND: Near record high temperatures are in store for us this weekend in Central Florida. With the help of a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will heat up quickly. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 90s, likely coming just shy of the triple digit mark for areas west of I-95. Near the beaches, temperatures will be quite hot as well with highs in the low 90s.



SATURDAY - FORECAST HIGH: 98° RECORD HIGH: 99° (1985)

SUNDAY - FORECAST HIGH: RECORD HIGH: 100° (1907)

Once we factor in humidity levels, feels-like temperatures will be into the triple digit territory. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool!

A few isolated to scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible for both today and tomorrow. A widespread washout isn't anticipated, but a few soaking showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible both today and tomorrow.LOOKING AHEAD: A major pattern change is on the way for the new work week. This change will help bring some much needed rain to Central Florida and hopefully help reduce and lessen drought conditions throughout the state. The long-term pattern looks like it will be on the active side as well, with more rounds of rain possible for the long term forecast.