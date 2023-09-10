Orlando weather: Hurricane Lee to bring battering waves and coastal erosion

Today's high: 92 degrees

Tonight's low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Another warm day with a few afternoon showers and storms. Like yesterday, coverage isn't expected to be too busy with only widely scattered rain chances. However, a strong storm could form today and bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and 50+ mph wind gusts. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s inland with feels like values near 100 so keep cool!



BEACHES:

A moderate rip current risk returns today with surf up to two feet during the first part of the day and then lower into the afternoon. An isolated storm will be possible early in the afternoon. Highs warm to the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies otherwise. Beach conditions are expected to worsen by Monday and deteriorate throughout the week due to Hurricane Lee out at sea. High rip current risk and dangerous surf will be likely all week long.



THEME PARKS:

A steamy day at the parks with highs warming to near 93 degrees. A storm or two will be possible by mid-afternoon. Be ready to head indoors if you hear thunder!



OUTLOOK:

Storm chances will continue throughout the week with a slight dip on Wednesday. Highs remain in the 90s. Along the coast, impacts will worsen throughout the week beginning Monday due to Hurricane Lee in the Western Atlantic. While forecast models keep Lee well to our east, impacts like large, battering waves, coastal erosion and deadly rip currents are all likely.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring Hurricane Lee and distant Tropical Storm Margot. Margot looks to stay far, far away, and could become our next hurricane early this week. Lee will head north by mid-week and will need to be watch closely for areas along the Northeast and Canada. Lee will bring dangerous surf all week peaking by Thursday with surf up to 7–8 feet at its highest. Beach conditions will improve by next weekend. Elsewhere, there are two more tropical waves off the coast of Africa. Both of these waves could develop later this week, but currently are not an immediate concern.