Orlando weather: Hot Tuesday makes way for stormy, cold Wednesday across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a warm day with highs near 90° on Tuesday, we'll catch the tail-end of the same weather system on Wednesday, which is set to produce a tornado outbreak across the Ohio River Valley this afternoon.
FOX 35 Storm Alert Day for Wednesday
Threat: We face the likelihood for a few severe storms on Wednesday afternoon. The main threat is damaging wind gusts past 55 mph. There may also be some hail. There is a chance for a tornado within 10 miles of our Atlantic beaches if an easterly sea breeze can set up.
Timing: It will start as early as late-morning and lunchtime across north-central Florida and then work south toward Orlando and Central Florida during the afternoon and early evening.
Setup: Strong southwesterly winds ahead of an approaching cold front and a stronger jet stream overhead will set the stage for a few bigger thunderstorms.
End Game: The overall severe chance will peak in Orlando toward the evening commute, though overall rain chances (non-severe) will linger through the evening. Rain chances conclude before midnight.
Outlook: The rest of the week will be beautiful with sun and 70s.