Orlando weather: hot, dry Sunday across Central Florida with a chance of isolated storms

High pressure continues to dominate the region, bringing more heat today, but it doesn't look completely dry. Highs look to soar into the lower and middle 90s inland with lower to middle 80s on tap near the beaches.

The sea breeze gets going later this afternoon and when they collide, isolated showers and storms look to bubble up closer to the I-75 Corridor. There will be a little more moisture in the, so bursts of heavy rain are possible in any storm that ignites.

The best chances for a couple of downpours will be across Marion County, down through Lake and Sumter Counties. Consider yourself lucky if you get in on a shower or two as coverage isn't looking widespread. Most will stay dry though, so our fire concerns still remain elevated with the dry vegetation, light breeze, and low humidity during the afternoon.

Any showers fade away Sunday night as we lose that daytime-driven instability. A lingering shower or two is possible though with lows near 70.

MONDAY: A weak cold front to our north will be shifting our way on Monday. That will the help of a sea breeze looks to increase the coverage and the chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms.

It won't be a washout, but during the afternoon and evening, expect scattered thunderstorms. A couple could be stronger with the instability in the air. Be sure to keep your eyes on the sky if you're outdoors later in the day. High temperatures rebound back into the lower 90s, staying above average for this time of the year.

Clouds linger with a couple of showers or rumbles still possible early Monday night before they fade away. Overnight lows look to dip back into the middle and upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A stray shower or storm is possible on Tuesday as the onshore flow quickly returns. The best bet for these will be in our western neighborhoods as the East Coast sea breeze stays dominant.

High pressure builds in once again on Wednesday with temps back on the rise.

Afternoon readings get back into the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday into Thursday under plenty of sunshine. Highs look to surge back into the lower 90s by Friday ahead of our next storm system.

Another cold front looks to bring some shower and storm chances by the start of next weekend. It's something we'll be watching closely.

