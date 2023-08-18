Orlando weather: Hot and stormy Friday expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy Friday, Central Florida! We have another hot day with afternoon highs reaching the low-90s today with showers and storms on the rise. Heat index values will head into the triple digits yet again.

Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds to start, but rain and storm chances move in mainly after 2 p.m. with coverage at 60%. Scattered storms are possible in the western viewing areas through mid-late morning and shift east by the afternoon.

Due to a heavy tropical connection, storms today will produce heavy rain and many lightning strikes. Storms will persist through 8 p.m. tonight, slowly easing by late evening.

BEACHES:

It will be a humid Friday at the beaches.

Afternoon highs soar to near 90 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits later today. Make sure to drink plenty of water and find shade!

There is a moderate rip current risk that continues into the weekend.

The UV Index soars to an extreme level, so reapply a good quality sunscreen today. Rain chances along the beaches could fire up by noon but, highest coverage will really boost as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and lightning strikes will be the primary concerns.

THEME PARKS:

If you are heading to the theme parks on this Friday, pack plenty of water.

Forecast highs will reach the low-90s with heat index values peaking at 103 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon, coverage at 60% after 2 p.m.

Heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. When thunder roars, head indoors.

OUTLOOK:

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend. Rain chances hang in the 60-70% range during this time.

The heavy tropical rain threat will continue brining the potential for street flooding. Remember, turn around don't drown.

Rain chances decrease early next week as drier air will move into the viewing area.

Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the radar right on your cell phone.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking four disturbances in the tropics.

One disturbance in the Atlantic with a 70% chance for further development over the next 7 days. This could become a tropical depression over the weekend. By early next week, upper-level winds over the system are forecast to increase, and further development is not expected.

The disturbance with a 40% chance for development could also become a tropical depression, but longer term, further development is not expected.

The disturbance with a 20% chance for development could see slow development of over the weekend and into early next week.

An area of disturbed weather located just north of Hispaniola has a 30% chance for further development in the next 7 days as it is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some slow development of this system is possible as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM will be tracking the tropics, so be sure to depend on us always! Download the FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP!