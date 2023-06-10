Orlando weather: Storms moving across Central Florida to bring strong winds, quarter-size hail

Today's high: 90 degrees

Tonight's low: 72 degrees

Storms are moving across Central Florida Saturday night prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Orange and Osceola County.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for St. Cloud until 8 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for the Orlando, Conway, Azalea Park, Kissimmee, and Belle Isle areas.

The storm is bringing 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail near the Orlando International Airport.



MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS

Another humid and stormy day across Central Florida! High levels of humidity and heat will fuel afternoon storms today (most likely after 1 PM). A few storms may pop up along the coast early in the afternoon, then meet the west coast sea breeze during midday. This will lead to scattered afternoon storms. Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms may bring torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The best chance of rain will be inland today.



BEACHES:

A warm day at the beach with the possibility of a few afternoon storms. Storm chances will begin around lunchtime as the sea breeze picks up. Scattered storm chances will last through this evening. If you hear thunder, head indoors! As for beach conditions, there is a moderate rip current risk with 1-foot surf. Highs warm to the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies otherwise.



THEME PARKS:

It will be warm and humid at the attractions today. Afternoon highs will reach the low-90s with a mix of sun and clouds to start. Mainly after 2 p.m., showers and thunderstorm activity will be on the rise. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds are possible. We could see storms linger past dinner so have a backup plan!



OUTLOOK:

More storms are in the forecast for Sunday (though coverage may be less). Highs could be a couple of degrees warmer, so it will be plenty hot! For any outdoor plans that you have, stay hydrated and keep your FOX 35 Storm Team weather app handy. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will be on the rise. Forecast highs by the middle of the week are expected to reach the mid-90s... hello summer! In the tropics, things remain quiet for now. No tropical activity is expected within the next 2 to 7 days. If anything changes, the FOX 35 Storm Team will keep you updated.