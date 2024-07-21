Orlando weather: Hazy skies and reduced air quality thanks to Saharan dust



TODAY:

Saharan dust is already making its presence known in Central Florida on this Sunday. Skies will be hazy and will have a muted and milky look to them due to the dust. Air quality will also be reduced, so if you have any sort of breathing problems like asthma, it's a good idea to limit your time outdoors - especially with how hot today will be too. The dust will also help keep rain chances on the lower side, this is due to the impacts of the drier air. Not everyone will see the rain, but a few isolated to scattered downpours will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be sweltering, once again, as highs soar into the mid 90s across inland areas and the low 90s along the coast. Once we factor in high humidity levels, our heat indices will range from around 104°-107°. Be sure to stay cool and stay hydrated!

LOOKING AHEAD:

Some Saharan dust will stick around Monday, before gradually departing by mid-week. Rain chances will remain a bit lower than normal to start the new work week as well, but a scattered afternoon downpours will remain possible. Temperatures will still be a degree or two above normal, with highs approaching the mid 90s. Tropical air rich with moisture will try to make a return midweek across Central Florida. A weak disturbance will be just offshore as well, this will be another factor helping to increase out rain chances by mid to late week.