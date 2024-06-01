Orlando weather: Gusty coastal conditions will lead to a moderate rip current risk this weekend

WEEKEND FORECAST:Headlines



Dry and windy Saturday, which may elevate the fire danger inland

Gusty coastal conditions will lead to a moderate rip current risk this weekend

Rain chances may appear Sunday and into next week, but overall limited

SATURDAY:

With a breezy east wind and a touch of dry air in place, highs will mostly warm into the mid to upper 80s today in Central Florida. A few western areas could reach the low 90s. Rain chances hold off today with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Winds will reach 20-25 mph at times which could lead to an increased risk of wildfires this afternoon in inland areas.

BEACH FORECAST:

Coastal weather will be quiet Saturday, but windy. These winds will lead to rough coastal conditions and a moderate rip current risk. Surf is elevated up to 3-4 feet.

THEME PARK FORECAST:

A warm and breezy day at the parks with plenty of sunshine. Highs should keep just below 90s with no rain expected today.

WHAT'S AHEAD:

High pressure over the western Atlantic should continue to keep us warm with limited rain chances each day through next week. Daily pop up showers and storms will be possible beginning Sunday, but most keep dry each day. Looking ahead, no widespread rain chance looks to be on the way so the dry conditions are likely to continue. As for our temperatures, a favorable set up for highs back into the mid 90s returns by midweek.