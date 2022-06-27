Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm and muggy Monday in Central Florida with storms possible

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees



Main weather concerns: Central Florida will be warm and muggy on this Monday. Afternoon highs will range from the upper-80s along the coast, to low-90s across the interior. Shower and thunderstorm activity will be on the rise this afternoon/ early evening. These storms will be slow moving, so there is a chance for heavy rain at times, cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. The UV Index remains high, so make sure you pack sunscreen for any outdoor activities you have planned.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the theme parks will remain quite this morning, but this afternoon, shower and thunderstorm activity is possible with temperatures warming to the low-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach today, you can expect partly sunny skies to start the day with an increase in shower and storm activity by the late morning/ afternoon hours. As for temperatures, they will be similar to yesterday, in the upper-80s. There is a moderate risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures remain in the low-90s through the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range anywhere from 40%-60% for the next seven days... hello summer! Make sure you are staying hydrated and weather aware each afternoon.



Tracking the Tropics: There are three areas the FOX 35 Storm Team is watching. The first, is a tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic, which now has a 90% chance for further development over the next 5 days. The National Hurricane Center says this could become a tropical depression within the next few days before the system reaches the Windward Islands. The second, an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico will slowly drift westward over the next few days. This area has a 20% chance for further development. The third is a tropical wave that formed this morning. Conditions could become favorable for further development later this week. As for now, there is a 20% formation chance within the next five days. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team this Hurricane Season.