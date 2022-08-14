Orlando weather forecast: Muggy with heavy rains scattered in the afternoon

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 88 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 74 degrees

60% Chance PM Storms.



MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

A weak front continues to drift over Florida. This will again induce a westerly flow that will prompt slow-moving storms this afternoon over Central Florida. The best chance of seeing storms will be south of Seminole and Volusia Counties. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the most likely threats. Storms will develop by early afternoon and will begin dissipating in the late evening hours.





WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another muggy day with scattered storms through the afternoon hours. Rain could be very heavy at times so watch that radar! Highs will climb to near 90.





WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Low risk for rip currents and waves of 2 feet. Lightning will be a hazard as storms will have no trouble rushing toward the beaches. Northern beaches are most likely to be dry with better storms chances to the south.





LOOKING AHEAD:TROPICS:

A surface trough in the western Gulf may develop into a tropical depression over the next few days before working ashore in Texas, bringing what could be some flooding rains to the S. Texas Valley region of the Rio Grande. No impacts to FL. The chance for development per the NHC is low, at 10%.





LOOKING AHEAD:

The front pushes farther south and allows for some drier air to begin the week. Rain chances will lower Monday and Tuesday before returning to normal levels the rest of the week with highs back in the low to mid 90s.



TROPICS:

The tropical disturbance off the coast of Texas is running out of real estate to develop. It will likely just be a rain maker for the state to begin the week. Elsewhere, the tropics remain quiet.