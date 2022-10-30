Orlando weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies across Central Florida

Today's high: 86 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees

Rain: 20% (Coastal)



Main weather concerns:

Another warm day across Central Florida with mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue out of the east and that could allow a few showers to move onshore. Rain chances overall remain at 20% with the best chance closer to the coast. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-80s across the interior and upper 70s to low-80s along our east coast beaches.





BEACHES:

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds along with an onshore wind. Passing showers are possible. The rip current risk has been elevated to high. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Surf is up to 4'.





THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature lots of sunshine with a high near 86. Humidity has returned so stay hydrated!





OUTLOOK:

Dry air will remain over our area through this week. That means rain chances will be limited with only a few coastal showers in the forecast. Highs will continue in the mid 80s until a change in winds late next week.





TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic. Only one is likely to develop into anything. A disturbance in the Caribbean could develop into a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The NHC has scheduled a Hurricane Hunter flight Sunday to have a closer look. The system is expected to track westward, but nothing indicates it will threaten the US. The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue tracking the tropics for you and keep in mind that Hurricane Season runs until November 30th. Stay prepared and aware of the tropical outlook in the coming days.

