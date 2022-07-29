Orlando Weather Forecast: Hot and humid Friday with limited rain chances

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns: Central Florida remains under the influence of some rather dry air, Saharan dust and a hot cap of high pressure. This will promote rain chances at 20% or less and super hot PM temps.

Area highs hit near 96 inland, closer to 90 along the coast. Heat index temps head for the 102-105 degree range during the afternoon temperature peak. The weekend brings identical conditions, high heat and low rain chances. Hydration will be key across the area for the weekend!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Rain chances will be at 20% or less with highs near 96 degrees. It will be a good day to cool off at the water park. Park visitors should hydrate and apply a good quality sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather is a Florida classic, not only on this Friday, but for Saturday and Sunday as well. Sunscreen will be a must!

Rain chances are at ZERO! Surf remains in the 1-2' range as Southeast swell pushes in from the Central Atlantic. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range, especially late morning and again in the early evening.



LOOKING AHEAD: The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track dry air dominating across central Florida through the weekend. This will force rain chances down to about 20% and pump up the volume on local temps.

In the tropics....still silent with tropical storm formation not expected for at least the next 5 days.