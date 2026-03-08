Orlando weather: Foggy start, summer-like heat and evening storms ahead

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10am for Orange, Seminole, and Osceola County. The fog will lift and clear out by 9-10am, leaving us with a mostly sunny sky. By noon, clouds will increase gradually as conditions turn breezy.

Temperatures will soar well into the 80s this afternoon, as highs climb into the low and middle 80s. In terms of rain and storm chances today, we'll have a summer-like set-up with sea-breeze-driven afternoon showers and storms.

A few pop-up showers will begin to develop around 3–5.pm.

The highest chances of rain and storms will take shape from 6pm-10pm along the I-4 corridor, including the Orlando Metro. Things will fade and wind down around midnight.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Any leftover showers will dissipate overnight. Patchy fog will be possible once again late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Lows will remain mild, falling into the 60s for Monday morning.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

As we head into the new work week, temperatures will continue to heat up. Afternoon highs will reach more summer-like levels, climbing to 88° Tuesday and 89° Wednesday in Orlando.

By the end of next week, our stretch of 80s looks like it will come to an end.

Our next system comes into play, increasing our rain chances for Thursday specifically. As a result, high temperatures will fall back into the 70s briefly, with a high of 79° Friday. We'll bounce back to the 80s by next weekend.