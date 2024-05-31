Orlando weather: A dry weekend is expected across Central Florida, but when will it rain again?

Weather summary:

Rain chances remain low and concentrated over the Tampa Bay region, leaving Orlando dry.

The now-calm Atlantic will become rough with weekend boating conditions deteriorating with a busy east wind.

A push of tropical air next week will finally yield daily afternoon thunderstorms from Wednesday on.

Friday forecast:

High pressure over the southeast will bring breezy winds into the Central Florida region Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s on the coast, but will tick up into the lower 90s inland. It'll be hottest on the west coast, with mid-90s near Tampa.

Winds will increase to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

As high pressure continues moving east of us, winds will swing around from the south allowing tropical moisture to surge into our region, increasing rain chances to 20-30% on Monday and 30-50% from Tuesday to Thursday.

Temperatures will rise, reaching the mid 90s inland by Wednesday and Thursday. It'll start to feel like the "Florida summer" we know and love.