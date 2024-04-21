Orlando weather: Cooler weather returns to Central Florida

HIGH TODAY: 88

LOW TONIGHT: 68



TODAY: Another warm one Sunday with increasing clouds ahead of our cool front Monday. With a breezy SW wind, highs will climb back into the upper 80s inland to near 90 along the coast. Rain chances remain limited with only a slight chance of a shower late in the afternoon, otherwise we remain dry.



MONDAY: A cool front will begin moving into Central Florida overnight into Monday morning. This may bring a few showers late at night from north to south. At this time, rain chances appear limited with this front through its passage. While we could see scattered showers (and even an iso. storm) through the morning, better rain and storm chances are farther to our south into South Florida. Rain totals are meager with most seeing .05" or less. A limited severe risk is possible in southern Brevard County for the potential of strong winds or hail if a storm were to form. Behind the front, our weather will be cooler Monday afternoon with a north wind bringing highs into the 70s area-wide.



LOOKING AHEAD: After Monday's front, we gradually warm from the low 80s to mid-80s the rest of the week. Another dry stretch of weather appears likely that will continue into next weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Even warmer today at the beaches thanks to an off-shore wind that will warm us into the upper 80s to even a few 90s from the Space Coast and to the south. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, but likely most stay dry. Surf up to 2-3' with a moderate rip current risk.



THEME PARK FORECAST: It will be warm and a bit muggy at the parks today with highs nearing 90. Winds will be breezy at times out of the SW with partly cloudy skies. Stay hydrated!