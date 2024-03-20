Orlando weather: Chilly Wednesday makes way for rainy weekend ahead

Today

We begin our Wednesday on a chilly note! We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida, so be sure to grab a jacket or a hoodie as you're heading out the door.

The good news? Widespread sunshine and blue skies will help temperatures make a big swing! Plan for highs in the mid 70s for inland areas of Central Florida and closer to the low 70s for the beaches.

Whether you're headed out to the local beaches or amusement parks, it will be a beautiful day to be outside!

Friday: Weather Impact Day

If you have any plans for Friday, there's a good likelihood that they'll be impacted by rain and storms.

These showers will begin as early as late Thursday night, with best chances taking shape Friday across Central Florida.

Severe storms are not expected, as ingredients for even strong storms will be meager.

If any storms do manage to get going, heavy downpours will be the biggest impacts along with a few bursts of gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal (level one of five) risk for severe storms, where the environment is slightly more conducive for a few strong or severe storms.