Orlando weather: Central Florida will see temperatures in the 30s this week

Today's high: 82 degrees

Tonight's low: 69 degrees



TODAY:

Another muggy December day thanks to a southwest wind ahead of a front. Highs will warm back into the low 80s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We will see a higher chance of rain today, especially north of I-4. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible into this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds and occasional lightning the main hazards today. Rain chances lower in this evening as the front passes.



BEACHES:

Mostly cloudy and mild conditions along the coast today. The highs should warm back into the low 80s with an offshore wind. There is a moderate rip current risk again today so swim carefully today.



THEME PARKS:

Muggy at the parks today with a high near 83 this afternoon. In terms of rain chances, it will likely be dry most of the day with the best chance of seeing a shower not until late afternoon (after 4 pm). With plenty of humidity, don't forget to stay hydrated!



OUTLOOK:

The week will start out mild on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cooler air arrives by Monday night, bringing lows back into the 50s on Tuesday morning. Another reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air arrives behind a front heading into midweek. By Wednesday, we will see the return of highs in the 60s! We'll be in for a big drop on Thursday morning with lows falling into the 40s. With a brisk wind, feels like temperatures may drop into the upper 30s to the low 40s. Rain chances will hold off this week with the dry air in place.