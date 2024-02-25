Orlando weather: Central Florida to see warmer temps this week

TODAY'S HIGH: 73°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 48°



SUNDAY-MONDAY:

After a cool start to the day, we'll continue to see dry air hold in place leading to bright blue skies and a pleasant afternoon on Sunday. With a lighter north wind, highs will reach into the low 70s for many. Humidity stays low with no rain chance. Monday will be a familiar forecast with lows back in the upper 40s and a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

BEACH FORECAST: A bit cooler along the coast with a northeast wind by this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. A moderate rip current risk continues with surf up to 2-3 feet.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

Another brilliant day to head to the parks with sunny skies and low humidity. Highs reach near 72 degrees.



THIS WEEK:

High pressure will keep us dry for much of this week. Temperatures will be trending up each day going from the low 70s Monday back into the low 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances will stay off the radar through most of the week, but a more unsettled forecast could return heading into next weekend. For now, it doesn't appear to be a washout but we could see a few showers and isolated storms. Keep checking back in for more.