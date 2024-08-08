Orlando weather: Central Florida faces feels-like temps of up to 115° on Thursday with low rain chances

We're in for some serious heat today across Central Florida, with heat index levels approaching 110°-115°. This means heat exhaustion and heat strokes are much more likely than on a typical summer Florida day.

Listen to your body if you're working outside and make sure the very young and very old have the care they need. You should also consider bringing your outside dog inside during the hottest parts of the day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

We have little chance for rain today, with only a 20% chance for a passing downpour. Rain chances in the region will go up this weekend as we look ahead to the first day of school Monday in what will be a more seasonable weather setup, though typically hot and humid.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Debby continues to flood the Carolinas with what could be an additional 10 inches of rain, resulting in more widespread flooding.

The system will quickly track northeast and out of that region and eventually the U.S., but not before causing more flooding in the mountains of Pennsylvania, upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Elsewhere, in the eastern Atlantic, a new disturbance could form from a tropical wave and drift into our part of the basin by the end of next week. The NHC gives it a 20% chance to develop over the next seven days. The next storm name is Ernesto.

Long-range models suggest a hurricane could form from this disturbance, but it's too soon to determine if it will be a threat to the continental U.S.