Orlando Weather: Breezy winds, cloudy skies for weekend

Breezy conditions are slated to bring in cooler temps before we jump back into the 80s during the work week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight with breezy conditions. Winds will be anywhere from 5-15 gusting to 20 mph from the northeast. East Coast beaches may see a stray shower through the overnight as east wind pushes clouds across the region. Temperatures will be in 60s in areas more inland with temperatures in the low 70s along the east coast.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: Winds will then start to switch around bringing back scattered showers along the east coast line this weekend. Temperatures will be back into the mid 80s and humidity will start to build back in making temperatures feel closer to the 90s. We will keep the breezy conditions through the rest of the weekend. Areas along the East coast will see more clouds compared to areas closer to the Orlando metro area. Dangerous rip currents are also going to be impacting the beaches through the rest of the weekend with large breaking waves and minor flooding is possible during high tide.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will heat back up to average next week into the mid to high 80s and the humidity will be back in full force.