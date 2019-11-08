Noticeably cooler this weekend

A cold front moving over the state increases the rain chance in Central Florida on Friday, but will usher in cooler temperatures this weekend.

Lingering showers will remain through Saturday afternoon, with clouds keeping afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

The coldest air arrives overnight Saturday, with lows in the upper 40s over North Florida, and upper 50s in Orlando.

Expect Sunday morning wake-up temperatures around 60 degrees in Volusia and Flagler counties, with slightly warmer temperatures in Brevard county.

Sunday will be delightful, with blue skies, sunshine, less humid air and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain-free conditions will stick around through Veterans Day, with warmer afternoon high temperatures around 81 degrees.