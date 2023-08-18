NHC now tracking 4 systems in Atlantic, but could any impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic, two of which have medium to high chances of developing further.

Invest AL-98 likely to become tropical depression

The NHC is monitoring Invest AL-98, which is showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure about a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, according to the NHC's latest update on Friday.

Environmental conditions are generally favorable for development of this system and a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend as the system moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at about 10 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Further development isn't expected beyond early next week.

There's a 50% chance this storm forms in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance it develops in the next week.

Invest AL-99 could become tropical depression

An elongated trough of low pressure is located over 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. It's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the area, but a tropical depression could form over the next couple of days.

This storm is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

Upper-level winds won't make it easy for this system to develop further.

There's a 40% chance that this system develops in the next week.

Area of low pressure hasn't formed yet

The NHC is also tracking an area of low pressure that could form in a day or so from an elongated trough of low pressure about several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Slow development is possible over the weekend and into next week. The storm is forecast to move toward the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph across the Lesser Antilles and into the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

There's a low chance this storm forms in the next two days (10%) and a low chance it forms in the next week (20%).

System moving into Gulf of Mexico could develop

There's an area of disturbed weather north of Hispaniola that's expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico as early as next week. A broad area of low pressure could form.

Slow development is possible as the system moves toward the west and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

There's a 30% chance this storm develops in the next week.

Could any of these systems affect Florida?

None of the four storms pose an immediate threat to Florida at this time, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. Be sure to depend on us always, and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app for the latest updates.

Next hurricane name?

