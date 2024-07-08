Expand / Collapse search

NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves in Atlantic as Beryl soaks Texas

By
Published  July 8, 2024 10:37am EDT
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, with sustained winds of 80 mph early Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. The Category 1 storm is currently producing potentially deadly storm surge and strong winds which could bring the area flash and urban flooding.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. 

A tropical wave is an area of low pressure that moves east to west across the tropics, according to the National Weather Service. 

Here's a look at where the tropical waves are, according to the NHC's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion:

  • A tropical wave located northwest of the Cape Verde Islands off the western coast of Africa is moving west at about 11-17 mph
  • A tropical wave located northeast of the Leeward Islands is moving west at about 11-17 mph
  • A tropical wave extended north of the Yucatán Peninsula is moving west at about 11 mph

Satellite view of Atlantic Ocean on July 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

As of Monday morning, tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic is not expected in the next week, according to forecasters. 

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Beryl, which made landfall in Matagorda, Texas, early Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane storm. It has weakened to a tropical storm and is expected to become a tropical depression on Tuesday as it moves over eastern Texas and into the lower Mississippi and Ohio valleys later this week. 