NHC keeps tabs on tropical wave brewing in Caribbean: Will it develop into 'Ernesto'?

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has low chances of development in the next few days.

The tropical wave is located over the east-central Caribbean, north of Venezuela, according to forecasters' latest advisory on Tuesday morning. The showers and thunderstorms associated with this wave have not changed much, the NHC said.

If the system does develop, it'll be a "slow" process as it moves toward the west across the central Caribbean and into the southern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8 a.m. update | Aug. 6, 2024 | National Hurricane Center

Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development later this week.

Chances remain "low," however, with a 10% chance of formation in the next two days, and 30% in the next week. If the system does develop, it'll be named "Ernesto."

The National Hurricane Center also continues to track Debby, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 1 storm on Monday morning. Now a tropical storm, the system is expected to move off the coast of Georgia later on Tuesday before making its way back onto shore over South Carolina on Thursday. Strengthening is possible while Debby drifts offshore on Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.