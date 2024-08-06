Expand / Collapse search

NHC keeps tabs on tropical wave brewing in Caribbean: Will it develop into 'Ernesto'?

Published  August 6, 2024 10:08am EDT
Orlando Weather Forecast: August 6, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has a look at our Tuesday forecast for Orlando and Central Florida.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has low chances of development in the next few days. 

The tropical wave is located over the east-central Caribbean, north of Venezuela, according to forecasters' latest advisory on Tuesday morning. The showers and thunderstorms associated with this wave have not changed much, the NHC said. 

HURRICANE DEBBY DAMAGE

If the system does develop, it'll be a "slow" process as it moves toward the west across the central Caribbean and into the southern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

8 a.m. update | Aug. 6, 2024 | National Hurricane Center

Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development later this week. 

Chances remain "low," however, with a 10% chance of formation in the next two days, and 30% in the next week. If the system does develop, it'll be named "Ernesto."

4 deaths attributed to Hurricane Debby in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis will travel Tuesday to areas hit by Hurricane Debby, as flood risks increase from the storm dumping rain in North Florida and Georgia. Debby made landfall about 7 a.m. Monday as a Category 1 storm in Steinhatchee in Taylor County. As forecast, it produced large amounts of rain and storm surge without packing catastrophic winds. The system slowed once overland and inched across the Georgia border at 7 mph in a north-northeast direction.

The National Hurricane Center also continues to track Debby, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 1 storm on Monday morning. Now a tropical storm, the system is expected to move off the coast of Georgia later on Tuesday before making its way back onto shore over South Carolina on Thursday. Strengthening is possible while Debby drifts offshore on Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said. 