NHC: Tropical waves bring rain to Florida, Tropical storm Jerry possible in Atlantic

A wave off West Africa could become a tropical depression—or even Tropical Storm Jerry—later this week as it moves west over warm Atlantic waters.

A disturbance in the Gulf is bringing showers to the Central and Western Gulf Coast but is not expected to develop.

Meanwhile, a wave in the Bahamas is drifting toward Florida, producing heavy East Coast rain and the potential for localized flooding.

Tropics update

Where is it?:

A wave has moved off the coast of West Africa, and it's located in the Eastern Atlantic.

Where is it headed?

As this wave moves to the west, it looks like it'll encounter a more favorable environment with less wind shear. That'll allow for more organization. With the warmth in the Atlantic, we could see a depression forming during the first half of the workweek.

Beyond that, some data suggests that we have Tropical Storm Jerry forming out of this. It's still a bit early, but it's something we'll continue to monitor.

Chances of development?:



There's a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Will it impact Florida?:



Right now, it's still too early to stay, but a lot of the ensemble data suggests that a cold front and corresponding dip in the jetstream will be moving across the eastern half of the country.

This should shield Florida and the East Coast.

The storm would then be steered away from the U.S. and out to sea. We'll continue to monitor this trend as the tropical wave continues to organize.

Gulf Wave

Where is it?:

A disturbance in the Gulf has developed with the help of an upper-level area of low pressure. This wave is producing showers and storms across the Western and Central Gulf Coast.

Where is it headed?:



This wave is expected to drift to the NW.

Chances of development?:



Chances of development are around 0% with the help of the strong upper-level shear.

Will it impact Florida?:



This disturbance looks to bring downpours to the Panhandle of Florida, but aside from that, we're really not expecting much from this wave.

Bahamas Wave

Where is it?:



A disturbance in the Bahamas continues to stay disorganized but it's producing rounds of showers and storms.

Where is it headed?:



This wave is expected to drift to the WNW toward Florida over the next couple of days.

Chances of development?:



Chances of development are around 0% with the help of the strong upper-level shear.

Will it impact Florida?:



This disturbance looks to bring downpours to the East Coast of Florida...with the help of a stalled frontal boundary across the southern part of the state.

This front wobbles to the north into early next week.

These two features lead to repeated rounds of rain and the potential for flooding.