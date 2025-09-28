National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Imelda

article

The National Hurricane Center announced Sunday afternoon that Tropical Depression Nine has strengthened into Tropical Storm Imelda, the ninth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of the 2 p.m. advisory, Imelda was located about 95 miles west-northwest of the central Bahamas and roughly 370 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The storm is moving north at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Minimum central pressure is estimated at 998 mb.

Forecasters say tropical storm conditions are expected across the central and northwestern Bahamas this afternoon and evening, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.

While Imelda remains well offshore from Florida, meteorologists are monitoring its track closely. Rough surf and rip currents are already a concern along Florida’s east coast and could persist into the upcoming week.

The National Hurricane Center will issue the next full advisory at 5 p.m.