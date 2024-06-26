National Hurricane Center monitoring 4 tropical waves in Atlantic, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves as of Wednesday afternoon. Two of them have low chances of development in the next week.

By next week, forecasters will have a better idea of whether these disturbances will show better signs of organization.

Two of the four tropical waves in the Atlantic have been flagged by the National Hurricane Center as possible developments.

One of the tropical waves is located south of Hispaniola in the Caribbean. It's producing disorganized showers as it moves west at about 25 mph, forecasters said. It's possible that environmental conditions in the area make it easier for the disturbance to develop, but there's a 10% chance of that happening this weekend, and a 20% chance that it develops in the next week.

Another tropical wave is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. The disturbance is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and slow development is possible over the next several days. Chances, however, still remain pretty low, at 30% over the next week.

According to the National Hurricane Center's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion, another tropical wave is located in the central Atlantic. It's moving west at about 5 to 11 mph.

The fourth tropical wave is located in the western Caribbean east of Honduras and Nicaragua. It's moving west at about 11 to 17 mph.

At this time, these storms do not pose a direct threat to Florida.

After Tropical Storm Alberto formed last week and became the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the next storm names on the list are Beryl, Chris, Debby and Ernesto.