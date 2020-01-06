More Arctic Chill

Our weekend cold front pulled our temperatures down into the lower 30's far north to the low 40's in metro Orlando this morning. Expect more cold air overnight with temps dropping back into the upper 30's to lower 40's.

Another cold front will drop down over us on Tuesday night and reinforce the chilly airmass for another day. Expect temps on Wednesday to once again struggle to hit the upper 60's with overnight lows remaining in the 40's.

The great thing about Florida is the quick return to warmth! The winds will swing around on Thursday with the a nice warming trend. Expect temps to climb each afternoon with highs hitting the 80's by the weekend. The large high pressure system will tap some mild air direct from the eastern caribbean.

Temps will keep climing into the low 80's for this weekend as our days continue to grow longer. Right now we are picking up appoximately 2 minutes of extra sunlight per day through the month of January.