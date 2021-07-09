Marble-to-golf ball size hail reported in New Jersey

Weather observers for the National Weather Service (NWS) reported a fast-moving storm that produced large hail in communities from New Jersey to Connecticut.

Video was taken by Skylar Bachman on Thursday afternoon as a storm was passing through Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

"The chunks of ice were about the size of a golf ball," Bachman said, "was extremely loud and a lot of thunder and lightning."

The NWS said other parts of Bergen County, New Jersey saw hail ranging from one to two inches in diameter.

"The storm was coming down hard enough to knock over the umbrella on our porch!" Bachman added.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather headlines and viral weather video.