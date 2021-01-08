Keep the jackets out: Chilly weekend ahead for Central Florida

The cold front has finally made it through Central Florida on this Friday morning.

Expect a cooler day in the 60s with breezy winds and mostly cloudy skies at most times. Rain chances have dried up for now with the front pushing Southbound into Southern Florida.

Current model forecasts show quite a bit of cloud cover through the day, eventually thinning some later tonight and into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop off late and by Saturday morning, most locations in the FOX 35 viewing area will be in the 40s, breezes will ease up by morning.

The coldest temps for the area will take shape by Sunday morning.

30s will be common and there might be an opportunity for Mother Nature to lay down a little patchy frost early Sunday. Best frost potential looks to be West of I-95 and over the deeper interior counties.

