Hurricane Laura grows even stronger, remains an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Hurricane Laura, which is an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm, has gotten even stronger, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Laura strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, making it the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The NHC said that the storm is currently located about 155 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and about 155 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

It is said to be moving northwest at 16 mph. They forecast it to make landfall in Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coast on Wednesday night. It will then move over northwestern Louisiana on Thursday, across Arkansas on Thursday night, and over Mississippi on Friday.

They added that Laura now has maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour with higher gusts -- a Category 4 hurricane. Additional strengthening is possible. It is expected to have maximum sustained winds of 150 mph upon landfall.

"Catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the northwest Gulf coast tonight. Only a few hours remain to protect life and property," the NHC said. "Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline."

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Freeport, Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:



East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City Louisiana

Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall. Laura is a large hurricane.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

