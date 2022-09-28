Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
14
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:50 PM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:59 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Hurricane Ian drains water across Tampa Bay area

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 10:57AM
FOX 13 News

Video: Hurricane Ian pushes water out of Hillsborough Bay

Along Bayshore Boulevard, Hurricane Ian's winds drained the water out of Hillsborough Bay. An eerie sight which also occurred back in 2017 during Hurricane Irma. Video shows a timelapse from a weather camera and ground video from FOX 13 crews.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian making landfall south of Tampa Bay, the eerie imagery – reminiscent of those from Hurricane Irma in 2017 – of an empty Hillsborough Bay and other local waterways are back.

hillsborough-bay-empty.jpg

An empty Hillsborough Bay along Bayshore Boulevard (Tampa Police Department)

Strong winds from the storm – even though its eye is about 200 miles away from Tampa Bay as of 9 a.m. – are pushing water out of the bays and bayous, including Hillsborough Bay along Bayshore Boulevard and the Intracoastal areas in Pinellas County.

clearwater-intracoastal-drain.jpg

Water drained due to Hurricane Ian's winds over near Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The same was seen down in Venice before 10 a.m., closer to where Ian is expected to make landfall.

Over in Hudson Beach, the water receded, leaving behind sand and buoys. 

empty-hudson-beach.jpg

Hudson Beach (Provided by Travis Boles)

Bradenton police shared images showing the same taking place along the Manatee River.

"This is the Manatee river in Ellenton. Here, there's usually 2-3 feet of water, but the water is being sucked out right now. #HurricaneIan," they wrote.

bradenton-police-manatee-river.jpg

Here's video out of Osprey.

Water will rush back in as though after Ian passes.

"Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk," FEMA tweeted.

If Tampa Bay was on the receiving end of the eastern side of the storm, it would've been a different story for its waterways. The right front quadrant, from essentially 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock on our imaginary clock, has the strongest winds and worst storm surge.

READ: Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?

hurricane-ian-quadrant.jpg

(GOES-16 image courtesy NOAA/CIRA/RAAM-B)

If Ian followed its previously projected path – which could've led to a direct hit to Tampa Bay or following a parallel track west of the region – it could have been devastating, given that Florida's Gulf Coast is susceptible to a hurricane's storm surge.

Storm surge risk is greater on the eastern side of a hurricane.

hurricane-storm-surge-explainer.jpg

The storm motion is left to right with the circulation of the storm being counter-clockwise. Look at the water piling up at the right front quadrant of the cross-section of the hurricane. (The Comet Project and NOAA)

During Irma, the 115 mph winds out of the northeast were offshore wind and actually forced water out of Tampa Bay. FOX 13 video from the time shows exposed sea walls and Tampa residents walking on what hours before was underwater by feet.

From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.