Hot weekend ahead after cold front moves through Central Florida

Boy, talk about being the envy of the nation this weekend!

While much of the country remains in the "cool zone", Florida will quickly become the "warm zone" as high temperatures head up, up and away!

The warming trend will commence as soon as Thursday as temps inch closer to the 80-degree mark. As high pressure builds in across the Atlantic and back into to Florida by Friday, temps increase even more as winds shift to the South.

Typical daily highs this time of year in Central Florida tend to settle in the 70s but, late week and even into early next week, low-mid 80s will be common.

The area of high pressure will be strong enough to hold off cold fronts trying to enter Florida. This obviously means it will stay warm through the longer term and any rain development will be minimal at best.

