Higher chance for tropical development close to Florida this weekend

The area of organizing weather South of Cuba needs to be watched closely as we head into the weekend. The system is starting to look rather healthy and environmental conditions look favorable for some further organization. All residents Florida residents should monitor the latest tropical forecasts and remain prepared should a tropical threat materialize for our area.

The latest from the National Hurricane Center shows the system moving into the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Developmental chances are up sharply and a depression or storm could form in the coming days. Movement of this feature looks to be in a Northwesterly direction over the next few days.

Forecast modeling shows the disturbance responding to an incoming front that will draw closer to Florida this weekend. The approach of the front could curve the system to the Northeast while it's over the Gulf of Mexico, drawing closer to the Gulf South or even the Florida Peninsula. We will have more updates through the day as the info comes in so keep it here to the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER!