High rain chance; periods of heavy rain as we finish the workweek

It will be another hot day, with temperature topping off in the low-90s across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will be a bit "cooler" along the coast, with mid-and-upper 80s at area beaches.

Showers and storms will be widespread, especially after 2:00 PM.

The coverage will hold at 80%, with periods of heavy rainfall, especially after 5 PM.

Rain chances will remain elevated as we finish out the workweek.

The models are indicating slightly drier air working into the forecast area by Sunday, so expected fewer showers and storms by the end of the weekend.