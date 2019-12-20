Heavy rain threat for Central Florida this weekend, strong storms possible.

article

Looks like part of your Holiday weekend could be a washout! Low pressure is currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico and most reliable forecast models are painting a wet forecast for Florida. Much of Saturday looks to remain relatively dry with the exception of a few showers around Saturday afternoon. It's what happens late Saturday night into Sunday that changes the whole ball game! During this time, the storm will move into the Eastern Gulf with quite a bit of rain developing out ahead of it. Could be a few stronger storms developing mainly across South Florida but, this could change easily so things needs to be monitored farther North as well. Rainfall amounts could exceed 3-4" across the area during the day Sunday into Sunday night as the rain remains consistent. Winds will trend breezy to windy at times as we head into Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, especially in the coastal areas of East Central Florida. The system is then expect to move away from the area into Monday with a few showers around Monday afternoon. Things really improve by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day as the local airmass dries and rain chances leave the area. Expect mostly sunny weather for the Holiday and pleasant highs near 75 for the Holiday.