Heating up: Central Florida to hit the mid-90s by Friday

Afternoon high temperatures will continue their upward climb as we head towards Memorial Day weekend.

Expect solid low 90s on Wednesday, dry skies, and winds out of the west-southwest at 5-15 mph.

Many spots will approach record heat by Friday, with Orlando hitting the mid-90s.

The normal or average high in Orlando on May 22 is 89 degrees. The record for the day is 97, set in 1962, according to climate records.

While it will be sunny and hot on Friday, there will be a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms (30%) after 12:00 p.m.

The heat will continue through the Memorial Day weekend, with just a slight chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

