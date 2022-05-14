Great start to the weekend but upcoming high heat possible

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 69 degrees



Main weather concerns:

It's a great start to this Saturday with plenty of sunshine and comfy temps early. We warm into the low-90s across the interior and 80s along the coast by the afternoon. There is a 20% chance for showers and storms return to the region after 2pm. Storm coverage will ease by mid-late evening. The UV Index is very high, so make sure you keep your sunscreen handy.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Looking good at the theme parks today, with highs nearing 90 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances are 20% after 2 p.m., keep your eyes on the sky. Speaking of the sky, it will be mostly clear and warm. Make sure you stay hydrated!





WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look decent on this Friday. Plenty of sunshine before clouds increase and a 20% chance of rain moves in with afternoon sea breeze storms. Rip current risk remains high all weekend as long period East-Northeast swell populates the surf zone. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD: Low rain chances and high heat will dominate the extended forecast. Could threaten records by next week as we move into the mid-90s! Rain chances during this time are slim to none at 20% or less. Have a great weekend!