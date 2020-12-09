Freeze warnings, frost advisories active across Central Florida

You might see some frost when you wake up this morning.

Central Florida woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, with the ongoing breeze, it feels more like sub-freezing temperatures -- below 32 degrees.

With that, freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect across much of the region. FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said that "widespread frost is definitely possible, especially as we head towards sunrise."

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts

Temperatures on Wednesday will break into the 60s, which is warmer than Central Florida was on Tuesday. Lows at night will also be a little higher but still cold, with temperatures in the 40s.

Advertisement

Thursday will hit the 70s once again and this will last through the weekend. Dry air sits on top of the state, giving us some beautiful days ahead.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.