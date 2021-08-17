NHC: Fred now depression, Grace to strengthen while on path to Mexico

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track three tropical systems.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED

After making landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas, Fred has weakened into a tropical depression.

It is currently moving through the deep southern states, bringing along heavy rain and gusty winds. Some tornadoes are possible in parts of Georgia, the western Carolinas, and Southwestern Virginia.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Fred currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The depression will weaken more over the next couple of days and degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday night. On Wednesday, they expect it to merge with a frontal system.

TROPICAL STORM GRACE

Meanwhile, the NHC said that Grace is continuing its track towards Mexico.

They said that Grace should move near Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon, hitting the Cayman Islands by nighttime, and then into the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The tropical storm reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecasted and Grace could be near hurricane strength when it approaches Mexico.

After landfall, Grace should diminish into a depression.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Then there is Henri, who FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King believes will stay at sea.

The NHC says the tropical depression is moving at west-southwest at 5 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It could strengthen more over the next day.

Henri will cause an increase in ocean energy towards Florida as its swell will travel a pretty good distance. Chief Meteorologist King believes surf at our beaches will increase this weekend.

