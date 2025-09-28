FOX 35 Weather Impact Day: Tropical showers, dangerous surf threaten Florida coast

article

The Brief The big impacts for us will be rough surf and rip currents as well as the potential for minor flooding. We'll also feel the wind increasing, with gusts around 15–25 mph. Highs will be a touch cooler with more clouds today, and the threat of rain, topping out near 90.



The tropics are the big headline today because of the potential for squally showers and blustery conditions, especially near the beaches.

This is as Imelda starts to lift to the NNW and this stalled frontal boundary remains parked over the area. That's why the Storm Team has made today an Impact Day.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

The big impacts for us will be rough surf and rip currents as well as the potential for minor flooding. Aside from that, we'll be watching Humberto in the Atlantic and that will also continue to keep the rip current risk and surf higher.

It won't be a washout, but conditions will start to deteriorate this afternoon into the evening as bands of rain from Imelda work inland. We'll also feel the wind increasing, with gusts around 15–25 mph.

Highs will be a touch cooler with more clouds today, and the threat of rain, topping out near 90. Tonight, we'll continue to see squally showers and Imelda lifts north. Lows look to dip back into the lower and middle 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

The chance for tropical downpours holds into Monday, as Imelda works farther north, making it another IMPACT DAY.

Once again, we're not expecting a washout, but we'll see tropical downpours at times. The higher chances for these will be near the beaches and that's where the wind will be the strongest as well.

Wind gusts could rise up close to 40 mph, which is why Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings continue. Highs will be a touch cooler, topping out in the middle to upper 80s.

Tropical downpours are still possible Monday night as Imelda starts to make that turn to the NE. This is because of the upper-low in the atmosphere, north of Florida, and the proximity to Humberto.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

The shower and storm threat does start to come down as potential Imelda lifts farther to the north and eventually east. The drier air looks to wrap down into the Sunshine State, and that should also help bring our humidity down a touch later on this week.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Temperatures drop a touch too, staying in the middle to upper 80s, which is just a little below normal for this time of year. Rain chances come down to only 20%on Tuesday and Wednesday with just a couple of showers or storms on the table during the afternoon.

The threat for more showers and storms returns late into the weekend as more moisture streams into Florida, as we tap into more of a direct onshore flow. The positive is that our temps will stay a touch cooler, in the mid-80s through next Saturday.