Forecast: How favorable is the weather for Saturday's crewed launch?

SpaceX is set to launch the Falcon 9 Crew-1 mission with four humans onboard this Saturday. As for the weather, things are looking good at the moment.

The Falcon 9 is set to launch at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, November 14th.

There is a 20 percent chance for rain with scattered clouds. Winds will be coming from the east between 5 to 15 mph.

With that, there is a 70 percent probability that this launch will be a go.

However, if there is a 24-hour delay, we are looking at a 60 percent chance for a launch Sunday evening. A front will be nearing the region on Sunday, so that could be of concern.

We will continue to bring you the latest updates and weather conditions along the Space Coast all weekend.