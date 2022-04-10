Florida forecast: Warmup ahead, followed by rain chances

From sunshine to coastal breezes to clouds and rain, to strong thunderstorms, lightning, hail, tornadoes and hurricanes, Orlando and Central Florida has the chance to see it all.

Whether you live in Florida all year or are visiting from somewhere else, here is a look at your daily weather forecast from FOX 35’s meteorologists.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast low: in the low-50s

Tomorrow’s forecast high: 82 degrees (78-83 degrees)

Main weather threats: None; it’s going to be sunny with clear skies. A bit breezy, ESE 10-15 mph.

It is going to be a clear & seasonal Monday. Skies will remain sunny and dry with temperatures right on track with normal for this time of year. Even though it will be a chilly start at the beach, the UV index remains high, so don't forget sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. If you are going early, don't forget your jacket. Skies will be sunny, so it will feel nice in the sun. As always, stay hydrated and don't forget sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN FLORIDA?

If you’re headed towards the Atlantic Coast, expect light winds, clear skies and a moderate risk of rip currents.

If you’re headed towards the Pacific Coast, along the Gulf of Mexico, expect light breezes and a moderate risk for rip currents.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

Advertisement



LOOKING AHEAD: Orlando has a big warm-up on the way. Afternoon highs will soar to the upper-80s and low-90s by Wednesday and Thursday. We stay dry until Thursday, when rain and thunderstorm chances are on the rise.