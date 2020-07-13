'Feels-like' temperatures in Central Florida climbing into triple digits with little rain in sight

The heat index or "feels-like" temperature will climb rapidly on Monday, with little rain in the forecast to provide some relief.

Expect mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures, near 95 degrees in most spots across Central Florida. A warm wind will flow into the region out of the west-southwest at 5 mph.

The rain chance will hold at 20 percent or less throughout the day, with most locations staying dry. There's a slight chance -- about 10 percent -- for showers and storms before 8:00 p.m., though.

Then tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper-70s under partly cloudy skies.

