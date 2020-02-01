February Tornado Risk

During February, most of our rain, storm activity and potential severe weather occurs near and along cold fronts pushing through Florida.

February is typically when tornado risk begins increasing across the southern United States. Tornadoes are possible across much of the southeastern US and Gulf coast, with the highest risk from eastern Texas through Lousiana, Mississippi and Alabama. However, if the dynamics are just right, we can have February tornadoes here in Central Florida with deadly, catastrophic results.

Late in the evening of February 22, 1998, a tornado outbreak devastated communities in Volusia, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. The seven significant tornadoes (including three F-3 tornadoes) killed 42 people and injured nearly 300. This is Florida's deadliest tornado outbreak on record. For more, including a radar loop from February 22nd & 23rd and storm surveys, the National Weather Service office in Melbourne has good information here and here.

Less than ten years later, the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak decimated communities in Lake and Volusia counties in the early morning hours of February 2, 2007. The three tornadoes (including two EF-3 tornadoes) killed 21 people and injured numerous others. This is Florida's second deadliest tornado outbreak on record. For more, the National Weather Service office in Melbourne has good information here.